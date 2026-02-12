St. Aloysius offers Lenten Fish Fries on Fridays to March 27

St. Aloysius Catholic Church at 37200 Neville St., Romulus, is offering Lenten Fish Fries every Friday, starting Feb. 20 and running through March 27.

There will be homemade cod/shrimp dinners and weekly specials beginning at 4:30 p.m. and running until 7 p.m. each Friday.

Fish dinners are baked or fried, at $15, with credit and debit cards accepted. Pizza is $6 and kids’ meals are $9 each. Guests can dine-in or get carry out, with curbside pickup.

For information, call (313) 688-3725.