Sen. Camilleri condemns EGLE’s approval of hazardous waste in VBT

On Jan. 30, State Senator Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, issued the following statement in response to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) Jan. 29 decision to grant a renewed hazardous waste operating license to Wayne Disposal, Inc., located off I-94 in Van Buren Township.

The decision authorizes an additional 5 million cubic yards of capacity, and continued disposal of hazardous waste, certain radiological materials, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and certain low-level radiological waste.

“EGLE’s approval of an expanded hazardous waste license for Wayne Disposal is a deeply disappointing decision that puts the health and safety of our Western Wayne communities at risk,” said Sen. Camilleri.

“Residents have voiced clear and sustained concerns about the environmental and public health implications of hazardous waste disposal within densely populated communities in Wayne County.

“I introduced Senate Bills 246 and 247 and Senate Democrats passed these bills, specifically to prevent these kinds of expansions. This approval sends the wrong message: the corporate interests outweigh the opposition of local government, the concerns of local residents, and the general public good.

“Local mayors have been sounding the alarm on this for the past two years, coming to the State Capitol multiple times to testify in support of my legislation. Frankly, the local community feels ignored and insulted, and so do I,” Sen. Camilleri continued.

“Instead of heeding these legitimate concerns, the department has moved forward with a decision that doubles down on the status quo – leaving my district as one of the top destinations for out-of-state hazardous waste. This is the not the kind of economic development we want in our communities.”

Sen. Camilleri reaffirmed his long-standing support for statewide hazardous waste reform legislation and his commitment to seeing SB 246 and SB 247 passed into law.”

Sen. Camilleri’s District 4 includes the cities of Belleville and Romulus, and the townships of Van Buren and Sumpter.