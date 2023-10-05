Festival of Holiday Trees seeking trees, wreaths to exhibit

The 2023 Festival of Holiday Trees is scheduled to be at Van Buren Township’s grand reopening of the Belleville Area Museum Dec. 2-23.

The Belleville Central Business Community will be bringing Santa to the museum for two Saturdays.

The township invites community organizations, individuals, and businesses to display decorated trees or wreaths at the museum, which will reopen after being closed for more than three and a half years.

Each entry should have a cultural or historical theme or one that is representative of an organization. Entries can be submitted in three categories:

• Floor-size artificial tree (6-8 feet tall);

• Tabletop artificial trees (maximum 3 feet tall); or

• An artificial wreath (with sturdy wire attached for hanging).

According to the township all submissions must include lights, artificial tree or wreath, tree stand if applicable, decorations, and tree skirt.

The museum will create a sign to display the name of the organization. Any logo files are to emailed to [email protected] .

The township states that previous experience has shown that open exhibits, such as these, are usually safe. However, the museum cannot guarantee absolute security and cannot be responsible in case of loss or damage. Rare antique ornaments are not encouraged.

In addition to displaying a tree or wreath, the township also offers the option of donating the fully decorated tree for auction. The Silent Tree Auction has proven, in the past, to be an excellent way to raise money for the museum. This year’s auction will run from Friday, Dec. 1, through Friday, Dec. 15. Trees will be available for pick up by purchasers on the last day of the festival.

“Participants that are willing to donate their tree will be invited to join us for the ‘Soft Re-Opening’ of the Belleville Area Museum and Festival of Holiday Trees on Friday, Dec. 1.

The timeline for the festival is:

• Friday, Nov. 3 – Entry form due

• Friday, Nov. 24 through Thursday, Nov. 30 – Tree/wreath drop-off and decorating period. Must sign up in advance for drop-off/decorating time.

• Friday, Dec. 1 – Belleville Area Museum “Soft Re-Opening” by invitation only.

• Saturday, Dec. 2 – Saturday, Dec. 23 – Festival of Holiday Trees.

Entry forms are available at [email protected].