Belleville Area Council for the Arts announces judge for Art Show

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts will present its 14th-annual Community Art Show on Oct. 13-15 at the Belleville Yacht Club, 831 E. Huron River Dr.

Judges for the artworks will be Tony Muncie, Denise Sutton, and Keturah Wood.

The opening reception for the art show will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. This is the time to meet the artists.

Prize winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded in six categories: Upcycled, 3-D/Fiber Art, 2-D, Photography, Children Ages 6-12 and Teens Ages 13-17.

Public viewing continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. The show is open to the public and is free of charge.

A People’s Choice Award will be announced at the end of the show. All attendees will have a chance to choose the piece of art that they like the most.

Prize winners will be chosen by these judges:

• Tony Munie, a Van Buren Township resident since 1994, designs, builds and restores leaded and beveled glass windows. He graduated from Fordson High School with honors in art. He attended a trade program at Denver Glass & Machinery in Colorado to pursue hand-beveling and engraving. He also attended Henry Ford College, pursuing the arts, especially ceramics. His proudest accomplishment was rebuilding a stained glass window for the Historic Hackley Home in Muskegon.

• Denise Sutton is an Interior Designer by career and natural artist in her own right. She currently lives in Allen Park, but she hails from a little corner on the outer north section of Belleville, once called Sheldon. Denise received her degree in Home Economics and Interior Design from Eastern Michigan University, with studies including architectural drawing and basic art. For 34 years Sutton developed and ran her own design business, Denise Sutton Interiors.

• Keturah Wood was born and raised in Belleville and is deeply connected to her roots. With a strong background in education, she dedicated more than 20 years to working with students, spanning from Young Fives through high school. Currently, she serves as the Curriculum Director for Southgate Community Schools, and is pursuing her PhD in Curriculum and Critical Social Inquiry at Wayne State University. When not shaping young minds, she enjoys acrylic painting, often on large canvas pieces.