Editorial: So many changes coming to our tri-community

It kind of makes your head spin. There are so many changes coming to our tri-community. For instance:

• It looks like we will be seeing billboards on the freeways encouraging people to come to Belleville to shop.

• Construction is under way for the wonderful new Van Buren Township Community Center, which will be able to be used by everyone. No pool, but you can’t have everything.

• Banotai Park/Sherwood Pond and the former Sumpter fairgrounds are being redesigned and are sure to be something special when it all done and paid for. The Butterfly Garden is already a big hit at the park.

• We have word from an unimpeachable source that the building to be constructed at the corner of Third and Main in the city of Belleville will be retail on the ground level with second-floor apartments. For several years there had been a sign on the property with a picture of a restaurant on it. No more.

• The business at 575 W. Columbia Ave. may be purchased by the school district, right next door. It was discussed at Monday’s meeting and is expected to be voted on at the next school board meeting.

• The new Denton Road Bridge is destined to be special when it’s done. It will be higher, prettier, with an 8-10 foot sidewalk, with no weeds along the causeway.

This area is on a roll and these projects are just the beginning. Hold onto your hats.