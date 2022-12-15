Editorial: Public still not given information on ‘coach situation’

School Supt. Pete Kudlak, at the Nov. 28 school board meeting said the “coach issue” would be discussed at the next school board meeting on Dec. 5. It wasn’t.

He and board members said they wanted the Nov. 28 school board meeting to be “about the kids,” so it was. But the answer to parent Todd Mears question “to clarify the coach situation” was never answered publicly. When asked about it on Monday after the board meeting, Supt. Kudlak said he forgot. He sent us the Michigan High School Athletic Association email on the subject.

On Nov. 21 the MHSAA emailed BHS Athletic Director Joe Brodie to inform him that this is the second violation of Undue Influence that has been confirmed in the school’s football program, following the April 8 self-reported violation. This second violation within the school’s probation period during 2022-23 called for extension of probation to the 2024-25 school year.

Football Coach Jermaine Crowell was prohibited from coaching during the 2022 tournament and shall not be permitted to coach at any MHSAA member school in any sport through the 2024-25 school year. He was suspended by the school and resigned Dec. 1. He still works for the district in security, but is looking for a new job, Kudlak said.

MHSAA said since the violation doesn’t involve any current BHS students or their eligibility status, the team was able to continue in the football playoffs, which it won. Any more violations and BHS is out of MHSAA tournaments altogether.