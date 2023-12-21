Editorial: Merry Christmas — Let’s make our celebration full

Santas are everywhere in the tri-community this year. We’ve had Santas for children, for dogs, for a hair salon and fire hall. And, often there are free pictures with Santa.

Santa is far from the true reason for the season, but Santas seem to be very popular, at least with the adults. Often, the kids on Santa’s lap aren’t enthralled and cry their little eyes out, calling for someone to rescue them from the strange person who holds them.

And, the music. We’ve had concerts at the schools and at the churches and there was the community choral concert that everyone loved.

And, bright lights decorate houses and yards and fences throughout the area. Some of the displays have motion-activated music and the neighbors come by to hear the carols.

The community’s heart is full of the Christmas season marking the birth of Jesus. There are other religious celebrations this month: Hanukkah, Yule (Pagan/Wiccan/Winter Solstice), Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday (Sikh), and Kwanzaa.

Whatever you celebrate this month adds to the brightness of the season. Today’s winter solstice officially welcomes us into the dark days of winter that follow.

We wish you, our reader, a very happy holiday, whatever it is you celebrate over the next few weeks. Pass along a smile when you can.