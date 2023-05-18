Court Watching: Waste Management pays $12,373 in fines for early April violations

At 34th District Court on May 10, attorney Sean Powers, representing Waste Management of Michigan, conferred with the Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Rima Yahfoufi and then agreed to pay reduced charges on three violations with one $200 equipment violation dismissed.

WM will pay $4,018 (reduced from $5,600) for overweight and $4,645 (reduced from $6,640) for overweight, both on April 6, and $3,710 (reduced from $5,300) for overweight on April 4.

That is a total of $12,373 in overweight charges for those two days. The violations were written by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.