Dingell announces $384,900 grant for Safe Streets in VBT

On Jan. 31, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, MI-06, announced a grant of $384,900 from the Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All (SS4A) program for Van Buren Township’s Safe Roads and Streets Action Plan.

Safe Streets for All was established to prevent roadway deaths and injuries in support of the department’s goal of zero death and serious injuries on our nation’s road, Dingell said.

“Our communities deserve streets where everyone can drive, walk, bike, and play with peace of mind,” said Dingell. “This investment will make our roads safer for pedestrians, motorists, cyclists, and everyone in between. I look forward to continuing to work with Supervisor Kevin McNamara and Van Buren Township as they put these funds to work to make our neighborhoods safer.”

“Our community’s growth is leading to unsafe traffic conditions,” said Supervisor McNamara. “This grant will help us prepare a coordinated approach to design our roadways and traffic systems for the safety of the public well into the future. We are thankful to Congresswoman Dingell’s leadership and understanding that the best defense against overtaxed and unsafe roadways is planning.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established Safe Streets for All with $5 billion in appropriated funds over the next five years.

On Jan. 31, Van Buren Township broke ground on a renovated Community Center, made possible in part by American Rescue Plan Act funds secured by Rep. Dingell. Supervisor McNamara announced that Dingell had sent word about the grant but could not attend the ground breaking because she was in Washington, D.C.