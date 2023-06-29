Editorial: Fourth of July is more than just a day off from work

The July 4th holiday, Independence Day, is coming up on Tuesday and many will have Monday off, as well. It’s the 247th birthday of the United States of America.

Independence Day is a federal holiday marking the Declaration of Independence of the United States, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

The Second Continental Congress declared that the 13 American colonies were no longer subject (and subordinate) to the monarch of Britain, King George III, and were now united, free, and independent states.

The Congress had voted to declare independence two days earlier, on July 2, but it was not declared until July 4.

And, now here we are struggling to keep our country on the right track and to keep our freedoms.

These days, we see people refusing to pledge the flag. Some will stand politely at local meetings, but not say the pledge. It is always mystifying to us that they don’t believe in our country.

The American flag that members of our military fought and died under is a symbol that should be honored. VFW Post 4434 has a flag chairman who will give you a free flag if you just stop by 48 S. Biggs St. in the city of Belleville. He’ll also take your old flags for proper disposal.

Fly your American flag on the Fourth of July and consider what it stands for. We are very blessed to have this country, as flawed as it is.