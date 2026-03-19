Dollis-Brady of VBT reappointed to School Retirement System Board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Feb. 26 that she is reappointing Michelle Dollis-Brady, of Van Buren Township, to a new term on the Michigan Public School Employees Retirement System Board.

Dollis-Brady is the director of pension and benefits for the Michigan Catholic Conference. She holds a bachelor of science in business administration and marketing from Louisiana State University.

Dollis-Brady will be reappointed to represent the general public with experience in actuarial science or health insurance for a term commencing March 31, 2026 and expiring March 30, 2030.

The Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System Board is responsible for general oversight of retirement, survivor, and disability benefits to employees in public school districts, intermediate school districts, community colleges and certain universities.

This reappointment is subject to the advice and consent of the senate.