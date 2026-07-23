Library Programs See Record Growth as Community Engagement Climbs

Library Director Mary Jo Suchy presented the board with a year-end report, highlighting library visits, information and technology usage, item checkouts, and program participation at the regular meeting on July 14.

While circulation and visits to the library remain relatively stable, participation in library programming surged, with adult programming up 59% and youth/teen programming climbing 39% from the previous year. Internet usage is also on the rise with youth/teen logons increasing from 3,100 in 2024-25 to 3,799.

Chairperson Sharon Peters stated that the library worked to develop policies to “assure that youth and teens are well-served, but also well supervised” and that other library patrons are able to work undisturbed.

These growing engagement numbers sparked a discussion among board members concerning how to raise awareness of the many services the library offers beyond books, such as digital assistance and community workspaces, as well as the potential to utilize the library as a cooling/warming station during power outages.

In other business at the 66-minute meeting, the board:

Heard Chairperson Peters share her experience attending the Memory Café art show, on behalf of the art committee, remarking that it was “so joyful” and that she likes that “we are blending our programmatic work with our building capabilities to show off art;”

Received an update that work continues on the upcoming website redesign, including an accessibility statement and data privacy policies;

Learned that the library is currently obtaining quotes for new self-check and print-release kiosks, as the existing kiosks will not be supported beginning September 2026;

Was updated that following the October 2025 closing of main distributor Baker & Taylor, the library has been ordering materials primarily through Ingram as well as Brodart and has a conference call scheduled with Follett Content Solutions to discuss their services;

Was encouraged by Trustee John Juriga to attend the Magic Bus concert at Music Lakeside on July 30, noting that the event usually draws 600 to 700 attendees (with some even dancing in the street) and called it “really cool, especially if you like Woodstock music;”

Heard Trustee Dan Fleming praise the library staff for their efforts in locating a copy of the 2026 film A Salute to Our WWII Generation: Let Us Not Forget, which the library is now attempting to secure public performance rights to show;

Acknowledged that the African American Book Club is celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary this year;

Announced that the next Belleville Area Library Board Meeting, originally scheduled for Aug. 11, is canceled;

All board members were present for the meeting, which concluded at 8:36 p.m.