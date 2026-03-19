Additional murder mystery show added at VBT Community Center

Van Buren Community Players announces an added a matinee show of “Murder’s in the Heir” on Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m.

This will be a show-only performance. There will not be a buffet dinner provided. There will be gourmet cupcakes available for purchase.

Turn the game of “Clue” into a play and you have the entertaining “Murder’s in the Heir.” Almost every character in this mystery has the weapon, opportunity and motive to commit the unseen murder. In addition, it is up to the audience to decide who actually did it.

Select your seats at https://vbtvbc.ludus.com. Ticket prices range from $16-$20. Online ticket sales end one hour before the performance. If any tickets remain, they will be available to purchase in person at the community center desk.

The show will be performed in the Aspen Room of the Van Buren Community Center located at 46425 Tyler Rd. Van Buren Township.

For more information on this show and all upcoming shows, visit www.vanburencommunityplayers.com, email [email protected] or call (734) 796-7900.