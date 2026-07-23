Letter to the Editor: Growing Season & Growing Need

To the editor:

As the growing season starts to provide fresh vegetables, anyone who may have an abundance, may like to share with the clients of the Emergency Food Closet located at Belleville First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St. If anyone would like to donate, Tuesdays, between 9 and 10 am, is a good drop off time.

Since we are closed Thursday-Monday, we want to preserve freshness and our storage is limited. Our clients would be appreciative!

From January 1st-June 30th, 1,591 bags of food have been distributed. We have had 98 new clients, served 10 non-residents one time, and 8 homeless. On July 7th & 8th, 79 bags were distributed in 6 hours, had 8 new clients, and served one non-resident. The numbers continue to grow!

We are blessed to be able to help so many in our community! Thank you for your continued support.

Marilyn Wood

Coordinator,

Emergency Food Closet