Court Watching

Sunshine Wallace

Sunshine Wallace of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on Nov. 12, 2025 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 13 and scheduled for a remote pretrial on Dec. 10. That was adjourned for discovery until Jan. 2. Personal bond is $5,000. A trial was scheduled for March 3 and then adjourned to April 14.

David Lee Gray

David Lee Gray of Belleville is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated-3rd offense on Dec. 22, 2025 in the city of Belleville. He was video arraigned in custody on Feb. 18. Personal bond is $10,000. Probable cause conference is March 3 and preliminary exam is March 10.

On March 3, those dates were removed from the calendar and the probable cause conference reset to March 31

Kyliyah Annya Williams

Kyliyah Annya Williams, previously of Sumpter Township and now of Ypsilanti, was video arraigned in custody on March 6 on a charge of domestic violence on March 4 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond is $5,000. An in-person pretrial was set for March 24. She was ordered to have no contact with the complaining victim.

Alontez Lamont Gee-Bey

Alontez Lamont Gee-Bey of Dearborn Heights was video-arraigned in custody on March 5 on a charge of retail fraud-first degree and receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000 in value on Sept. 10, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

A probable cause conference was set for March 17 and a preliminary exam for March 27. Personal bond is $10,000.