Dingell announces $7.5 million to Ypsilanti to remove 1876 dam

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, MI-06, announced the city of Ypsilanti was awarded $7.5 million from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund to restore the Huron River and improve fish passage by removing the Peninsular Dam.

Congresswoman Dingell wrote a letter of support in June for the city’s grant application.

“The Peninsular Paper Dam was built in 1876 to supply power to the paper mill, but it no longer serves that purpose and has become a safety hazard,” said Rep. Dingell.

“By removing the dam, we’re not only enhancing public safety, but also restoring the river’s ecosystem and improving condition for fish habitats.

“As co-chair of the Great Lakes Task Force, protecting the environment for future generations remains my top priority. This project will also bring new opportunities for recreation and tourism in Ypsilanti, strengthening our local economy.”