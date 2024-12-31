Auditions for murder mystery set at VBT Community Center

Have you ever been interested in being on stage? Come check out Van Buren Community Players auditions for “Murder at the Pie Auction.”

You will have fun while learning this audience-interactive play. No experience is necessary. The auditions will be open to adults 18 and older and there is no charge to audition.

Enter through the Van Buren Community Center entrance on the east side of the building at 46425 Tyler Rd., Van Buren Township. There are two nights of auditions: Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 6 and 7, from 7 until 9:45 p.m.

Both nights will have the same audition process and attendance either night is acceptable. The reading audition cuts will be provided at the audition. Character descriptions, the audition form and schedule is available at www.vanburencommunityplayers.com and will be available at auditions.

Rehearsals generally are held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (with a few exceptions) at the Van Buren Township Community Center Theater.

Performances are March 8 & 9.

All auditions are preferred in person but if you are unable to attend auditions in person, video auditions will be accepted until 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5. All video submissions will be reviewed after in-person auditions are complete.

Include the following in the video audition: name, email address, phone number, and the role being auditioned for. Ensure the video includes the auditioner’s entire person.

Send the video audition or any questions to Director Emily Lange at: [email protected] .

As an upcoming note, there will be a parent informational meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, and then auditions for “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” which is to be presented Tuesday and Wednesday, March 10 and 11.

Laura Kitzman