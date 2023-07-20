DeBucks to host two sessions for Turfgrass Producers International

Norm DeBuck of Van Buren Township said the Turfgrass Producers International convention at the MGM Grand in Detroit will next week, will bus attendees out to the DeBucks’ New Lawn Sod Farm for an educational tour at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

That will be Farm Night for the convention, including an Exhibitor Show & Tell and dinner.

Wednesday, July 26, is Field Day and convention participants will be bused out to view farm equipment at the DeBuck sod farm. Then the participants will head back to Detroit for a Tiger game.

DeBuck said 600-800 people are expected to attend the convention and there hasn’t been a convention in the Mid-West since the Columbus event in 2001. This is expected to rival that one, he said.