Cozadd Foundation gives $4,463.97 grant to Guiding Harbor

The Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation has presented a $4,463.97 grant to Guiding Harbor.

The grant is funding three endurance beds for Guiding Harbor’s Girlstown Residential Program in Van Buren Township.

Endurance beds are designed specifically for behavioral and mental health facilities, are made from durable, tamper-proof plastic that is easy to clean and maintain, and will help ensure the safety and dignity of residents who may be at risk of self-harm.

Belleville Rotary Club president and Cozadd Foundation board member Rachel Kozlowski, together with other members of the board of directors, presented the grant on behalf of the Foundation in the Charles B. Cozadd Room of the Belleville Area District Library.

The Charles B Cozadd Rotary Foundation, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes, and for making distributions to tax-exempt organizations primarily in the tri-community area for such purposes. Grant applications can be found on the Belleville Rotary Club’s website.