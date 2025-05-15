Debbie McWilliams surprised with flowers

Debbie McWilliams unexpectedly was presented with a bouquet of flowers at the May 12 regular meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education. Karen Mida was at the microphone to present a Kiwanis award to a teacher, but first, she said, she had to give flowers to McWilliams.

She praised the work McWilliams did to help the Kiwanis Club get the nominations for the award. Then she went on to say she was a valuable asset to the district and they better treat her right and pay her well so they don’t lose her. McWilliams is the assistant to School Supt. Pete Kudlak.