Kiwanis honors Andrea Sprague with Staff Member of the Year award

Karen Mida read the background of Belleville High School teacher Andrea Sprague and then presented her with the 2025 Kiwanis Staff Member of the Year Award at the May 12 school board meeting.

Sprague’s name has newly been engraved on the plaque that hangs in the Van Buren Public Schools’ administrative offices. Helping to present the award were Kiwanis Lt. Gov. of Division 6 Angela Lee and Kiwanis vice president Becky Ross.