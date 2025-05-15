Editorial: Belleville wants you to plant a tree in your yard

The Belleville Planning Commission wants you to plant a tree in your yard in the city, or sponsor one to be planted in a park or the cemetery.

Planning commissioner Alvis Brigis thought 100 trees more would be a good goal and then after he and city councilwoman Julie Kissel (the council liaison to the commission) discussed it, they upped the goal to 120 trees.

That would coincide with the 120th anniversary of Belleville becoming a city next year.

At the April 10 meeting of the commission, they were discussing the new city master plan being written by Giffels Webster. The consultants said there are a reported 9,700 trees in the city and that covers 28% of the city. They said the recommended amount is 40-60% coverage.

Since the city was pretty well built out, Brigis suggested planting 100 more trees, with people doing so on an voluntary basis. Then that number grew.

There are now plans for a tree ordinance, permits, and awards. You have to be careful not to get carried away and plant your tree in the county road right of way. You need permission from the county for that. East Huron River Drive, E. and W. Columbia Avenue, and South Street/Sumpter Road are Wayne County roads. Plant your tree in your back yard.

Looks like the city is about to get a whole lot leafier.