VBT certified as Michigan Redevelopment Ready Community

Press release

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced May 9 that the Charter Township of Van Buren has been awarded the Redevelopment Ready Communities certification for its efforts in establishing a solid foundation to attract private investment and further build on municipal assets.

Van Buren Charter Township now joins a group of 81 Michigan communities from all regions of the state that have qualified as “thoroughly prepared” in their planning and zoning efforts. This designation aims to eliminate traditional barriers and foster opportunities for potential investment.

For a complete list of Redevelopment Ready Communities, visit https://www.miplace.org/programs/redevelopment-ready-communities/.

“Our mission at MEDC is to support Michigan’s strong economic momentum and empower communities to establish a strong planning, zoning and economic development foundation,” said MEDC Chief Place Officer Michele Wildman.

“Van Buren Charter Township is well positioned to continue to implement their vision for the future and further improve the quality of life for its residents. We look forward to building upon our relationship with Van Buren Charter Township and supporting local economic development efforts.”

As an RRC participant, Van Buren Charter Township received a comprehensive assessment that measured current community and economic development practices compared to RRC best-practice standards. Communities leverage the RRC toolkit to integrate transparency, predictability, and efficiency into local economic development practices. Certification is a compelling indicator that a community has removed development barriers and streamlined processes to be more competitive and attractive for investment.

“Van Buren Charter Township has been involved in this program since 2017, and our team has been diligently working to achieve all of the goals set by the RRC,” said Director of Municipal Services Ron Akers. “The dedication and efforts of our Township Board of Trustees, VBT DDA, Planning Commissioners, and many current and former staff members and consultants who have contributed to this initiative have been exceptional. We are excited to utilize these tools to strengthen our relationships with stakeholders and attract new investment in Van Buren Charter Township.”

As a certified community, Van Buren Charter Township will have access to new tools to implement its community development goals as well as ongoing support and technical assistance from the Redevelopment Ready Communities team. Annual check-ins and updates will help ensure the township continues implementing the best practices over time. Certification is active for five years before needing to be renewed.

“Van Buren Charter Township is proud to achieve full Redevelopment Ready Communities certification from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation,” said Van Buren Charter Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to transparent and efficient development practices, making Van Buren Charter Township an attractive destination for investment. As the only certified RRC Township in the tri-county area, we set a standard for economic development and foster a vibrant community for residents and stakeholders.”