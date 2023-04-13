Flop E Bunny Candy Hunt event draws 1,000 people

It is estimated that about 1,000 people came to Victory Park in Belleville on Saturday, April 8, for the annual Flop E Bunny Candy Hunt sponsored by the Belleville Central Business Community and supported by many other groups and businesses.

The children got free framed pictures with the Bunny, free candy, free kiddie cups of Kona Ice, free use of a bouncy house, and free tours of a fire truck. Their parents bought pizza and books and Girl Scout Cookies and donated more than $223 to the CBC. Members of the Belleville High School JROTC assisted.