Court Watching: Green-Johnson bound over to circuit court on murder, firearm charges

After a preliminary exam before 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin on June 9, John Green-Johnson, 32, of Detroit was bound over for an arraignment on the information at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice on June 16.

He has been charged with homicide / open murder and one count of weapons/felony firearm on May 9, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He is being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail.

He was also charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault on Feb. 8, 2020 in Romulus. That charge was dismissed by the party on June 9 and the Personal Protection Order was canceled.

He was extradited from a federal prison in West Virginia to face the Van Buren Township murder warrant.

On Sunday, May 9, 2021 at about 4 p.m., the Van Buren Township Police Department began receiving information regarding a potential homicide that occurred within the township.

VBT Police Chief Jason Wright said after many steps and much investigation, the body of 29-year-old Amber Nicole King was found in a storage unit in the City of Westland.

Chief Wright said police determined that a suspect had shot a female in an apartment at the Westlake Apartments. The female victim’s identity was unknown initially and her body had been moved. However, officers had a suspect’s name.

Chief Wright said officers were able to locate the scene of the homicide at Westlake. A search warrant was obtained and VBT Police requested the assistance of the Michigan State Police Forensic Unit to process the apartment

Further investigation led VBT Police to Monroe County where the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department located and arrested a male suspect, who was a VBT resident. Acting on information, Van Buren detectives subsequently executed a search warrant on a storage unit in the City of Westland where the female victim was found.

The victim was a 2011 graduate of Belleville High School. She was survived by a son and many relatives in the Belleville area.