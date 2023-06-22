Nixel Alert: Hillside Cemetery closed part of June 24, 25

Hello,

The City of Belleville is hosting the annual Lake Festival the weekend of June 23-25. During Saturday and Sunday, hydroplane boat racing is scheduled to take place during the day.

As a result, Hillside Cemetery will be closed to public access on Saturday June 24, and Sunday June 25, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Please plan accordingly to visit graves prior to 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.

As always, be safe and take care.

City of Belleville