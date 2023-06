4-H members bring goats to Belleville Goat Day

It was Goat Day at Horizon Park in Belleville on Saturday, June 17, and two 4-H Club members and a 4-H leader, who live in the city of Belleville, brought their goats, who live in Sumpter Township, to teach lessons about goats. Their goats are Nigerian Dwarfs and they are pets who give milk, not the worker goats who are trimming the Horizon Park shoreline. Jack Richendollar brought Olaf, Ann Richendollar brought Little Missy and Megan Richendollar had Lilo.