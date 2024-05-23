Court Watching: Couple charged with 69 shoplifting offenses in VBT

Phillip James Prezzato, 50, and Andrea Erin Anderson-Prezzato, 46, both of Van Buren Township were scheduled for a May 16 arraignment/pretrial before 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley on a total of 69 charges for shoplifting in Van Buren Township since last September.

Their arraignment/pretrial was adjourned for the prosecution to a remote July 18 session before Judge Lisa Martin. The charges were entered on March 14. There were 50 charges against Phillip and 19 against Andrea.