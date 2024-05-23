Court Watching: Couple charged with 69 shoplifting offenses in VBT

Phillip James Prezzato, 50, and Andrea Erin Anderson-Prezzato, 46, both of Van Buren Township were scheduled for a May 16 arraignment/pretrial before 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley on a total of 69 charges for shoplifting in Van Buren Township since last September.
Their arraignment/pretrial was adjourned for the prosecution to a remote July 18 session before Judge Lisa Martin. The charges were entered on March 14. There were 50 charges against Phillip and 19 against Andrea.
Phillip James Prezzato, 50, and Andrea Erin Anderson-Prezzato, 46, both of Van Buren Township were scheduled for a May 16 arraignment/pretrial before 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley on a total of 69 charges for shoplifting in Van Buren Township since last September.