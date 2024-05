Belleville High School students recognized for receiving scholarships

At Senior Recognition Night on May 15, the following students were honored by the Belleville High School Counseling Department for receiving scholarships:

Avery Batchelder, Cameron Blair, Nyla Britton, A’Niya Browning, Benjamin Buck, Brielle Burton, Arielle Chamberlain, Evangeline Colarossi, Nasir Dais, Caden Ehgotz, Valeria Garcia, Marissa Gonzalez, Leigh Ann Gooch, Elijah Hancock, Jaylen Harrison, Avery Hawkins, Kent Hollenquest, Ronald Jackson, Jalen Johnson, Tori Jones, Ellie Kerrigan, Sarah Kessler, Jillian Kissel, Ellee Kloian, Madison Leads, Lyla Mallari, Autumn McGee, Parker Mears, Charles Minard, Kelly Montgomery, Victoria Morrison, Grace Mulvenna, Thomas Okubo, Carli Osborne, Natalia Payne, Logan Peterman, Jordan Peterson, Trevor Peterson, Desmynd-Lavon Porter, Ronald Shaffer, Daria Shelby, Ariana Smith, Caleb Smith, Chloe Solomon, Jansen Sweeney, Heather Taylor, Isabella Teachout, Brianna Thick, Carleyah Tubbs, Georgia Waldroop, Brett Wallman, Nyla Williams, Naima Yarbrough