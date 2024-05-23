Head-on collision on Haggerty Rd. kills VBT woman

On Saturday, May 18, at about 7:40 p.m. the Van Buren Township Public Safety Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Haggerty Road, south of Savage Road, for a two-vehicle, head-on collision.

The preliminary investigation showed that a black 2016 Dodge Ram truck was traveling northbound on Haggerty Road and collided with a 2015 Jeep Compass that was traveling southbound on Haggerty.

The Dodge Ram rolled on its side as a result of the accident and the Jeep Compass slid into the drainage ditch on the west side of Haggerty.

The driver of the Jeep Compass was identified as Phylicia Zeestraten, a 34-year-old Van Buren Township resident. Zeestraten had to be extricated from her vehicle and was fatally injured in the accident. She was pronounced deceased at Trinity Health – Ann Arbor Hospital, according to a news release from Lt. Kenneth Floro of Van Buren Township police.

There were also two passengers in the Jeep Compass with Zeestraten. Dejuan Garrett, a 29-year-old Van Buren Township resident, and five-month-old Melodi Garrett were both treated at the scene and transported to Trinity Health – Ann Arbor Hospital where they were listed in stable condition with minor injuries.

The driver of Dodge Ram truck was identified as Brandon Smith, a 22-year-old Taylor resident. Smith was treated at the scene and transported to Trinity Health – Ann Arbor Hospital for evaluation. On Sunday, Smith was listed in stable condition at the hospital with minor injuries.

The Van Buren Township Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene to conduct a follow up investigation, collect data and secure physical evidence and Haggerty Road was closed to traffic for several hours.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton or Lt. Kenneth Floro at (734) 699-8930.