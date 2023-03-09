Court Watching at 34th District Court

Jason Aaron Criss

Jason Aaron Criss, 20, of Van Buren Township has been charged with breaking and entering of a building with intent, assault or assault and battery and malicious destruction of a building on March Feb. 25 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned on March 3 by Judge Martin and personal bond was set at $5,000. He was not to have contact with the two complainants or to return to Qdoba restaurant, 10889 Belleville Rd. His probable cause conference was set for March 15.

Kuame Demon Scott

Kuame Demon Scott, 27, of Ypsilanti was charged with fleeing police in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a felon, and driving while license suspended in Sumpter Township on March 1.

He was arraigned by Judge Martin while in custody at the Huron Township Police Department on March 3. Bond was set at $10,000/10% as recommended by Sumpter police and his probable cause conference set for March 16.

A warrant from Van Buren Township was noted for driving while license suspended on Dec. 22 and a court date set for March 15 on that charge. That warrant was withdrawn.

Melvin Chauncey Moore

Melvin Chauncey Moore, 38, of Van Buren Township, had been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Dec. 29 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

At his live preliminary exam on Feb. 22, the defendant was present by zoom because of the inclement weather. Judge Oakley dismissed charges without prejudice, so they could be refiled. Case closed.