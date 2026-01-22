Court Watching

Eric Allen Brackman

Eric Allen Brackman of New Boston was charged with possession of narcotics on April 25, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 18, 2024 and $10,000 personal bond set. His preliminary examination was set for Jan. 29, 2025 on this charge and Nov. 16 assault, controlled substance, and domestic violence charges from Huron Township, but he said he did not get the notice to appear. On Dec. 12, 2024 a bench warrant was issued for failure to appear.

He was set for an examination on Jan. 29, 2025 and a bench warrant was issued for failure to appear. Bond will be $10,000 cash, no surety. On Sept. 25, 2025, a female appeared at the counter work with application for a writ with proof of incarceration.

On Jan. 2, 2026, he was scheduled for a probable cause conference. His exam was first set for Jan. 20 and then Feb. 3.

Christopher Allan Chamberlain

Christopher Allan Chamberlain of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on Dec. 27, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Dec. 29 and personal bond set at $5,000. Pretrial was held Jan. 13 and then final pre-trial set for Jan. 27.

Gregory Landon Montgomery

Gregory Landon Montgomery of Redford is charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated-3rd offense and driving while license suspended/revoked / denied on Sept. 11, 2025 in the city of Belleville. A warrant was entered into LEIN on Dec. 15, 2025. He was scheduled for arraignment/probable cause on Jan. 13, 2026 and preliminary exam on Jan. 20. The defendant failed to appear on Jan. 13.

The defendant sent an email on Jan. 15 and was scheduled for arraignment / probable cause conference on Feb. 3. Warrant stands until he appears.

Alexander Scott Meridith

Alexander Scott Meridith of Sumpter Township was charged with operating while intoxicated on Aug. 2, 2025 in Sumpter Township. He was arraigned on Nov. 13, 2025 and pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. On Jan. 13, 2026 he was sentenced to a fee of $1,425, 12 months of probation, eight days on the 34th District Court Work Program, shall attend the Level II alcohol education program or engage in substance abuse treatment beginning within 30 days and follow all recommendations with documentation, along with other stipulations.