Editorial: Library board will miss Alma Hughes-Grubbs

Alma Jean Hughes-Grubbs was so warm and loveable, you would never know she was a retired Detroit cop. At one point in her career, she ran the lie detector equipment and got people to tell their secrets.

Then she went into business with polygraphs after she retired.

Alma died Jan. 7 at the age of 69.

In her position as secretary of the Belleville Area District Library Board she was very exact in the way she took notes at the meetings and wouldn’t take time to join those commenting until the end of the meeting when she could finally pause from her notes.

Those at the meetings usually got hugs from her before the meeting started and she always had a big smile, even when she was suffering with the treatments for her cancer. As the treatments progressed, she wore a mask to meetings, when she could come.

Nobody will be able to replace her.

Social media posts from those at the Detroit Police Department also tell of the smiles and love she gave fellow officers. They also will miss her, they say.

There’s a big empty space where she used to be and we will not ever forget her.

When she was able, she traveled to Dubai and showed those of us at the library board meeting the pictures on her phone. It was an amazing place to be and she had a great time. She deserved that.