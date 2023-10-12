Court Watching: 34th District Court

Queen-Amina Amyre Hill

Queen-Amina Amyre Hill, 25, of Inkster was scheduled for her probable cause conference on Oct. 4 to face charges of failure to return rented item ($20,000 or more), possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams, and assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer on Sept. 7 in Van Buren Township. The probable cause conference was adjourned to Oct. 11 for possible resolution.

Joshua Thomas Leasure

Joshua Thomas Leasure of Holland, Ohio, was scheduled for a preliminary exam Oct. 4 on charge of fleeing a police officer in Van Buren Township on Aug. 11. Bond was $25,000/10%. He waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 11 arraignment on the information.

Garry Decastro Scott

Garry Decastro Scott, 60, of Ypsilanti is charged with operating while intoxicated and driving while license suspended on March 5, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was present for his Oct. 4 probable cause conference and another probable cause conference was set for Nov. 22. Personal bond is $5,000.

Terrance Martez Townsend

Terrance Martez Townsend, 37, of Van Buren Township, was present on Oct. 4 to face 16 charges, including five unlawful imprisonments, six felony weapons, assault, domestic violence, and three charges of child abuse-4. At his arraignment on Sept. 24, bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety/10%. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 18.

Demario Shannon Brown

Demario Shannon Brown, 22, of Romulus was scheduled for his probable cause conference on Oct. 4 to face charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer on Sept. 8 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond of $20,000 was set at his Sept. 10 arraignment. On Oct. 4, his probable cause conference was adjourned until Nov. 1 for discovery.

Christopher Lamont Ralphael Claxton

Daniel Keron Seals

Robert Derek Jackson

Three co-defendants were present on Oct. 4 for their probable cause conference before Judge Green on charges of retail fraud at Meijer on Sept. 18 in Van Buren Township.

Christopher Lamont Ralphael Claxton of Westland was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 20 on a charge of retail fraud – first degree. He also is labeled a habitual offender-4th offense. Surety bond of $1,250 was posted through a bail bondsman. His live preliminary exam is Nov. 22.

Daniel Keron Seals of Clinton, MI, was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 20, also on a charge of retail fraud – first degree. He also is a habitual offender-4th degree. Surety bond of $1,250 was posted through a bail bondsman. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 11.

Robert Derek Jackson, 30, of Jonesboro, GA, was charged with retail fraud second-degree and an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon. He was video-arraigned in custody at the Van Buren Police Department on Sept. 21. Bond was set at $2,000/10% which was posted in cash. His probable cause conference was set for Oct. 11.

Vivaldy Morel Nganongo-Mbosso

Vivaldy Morel Nganongo-Mbosso, 35, of Ypsilanti was present for his probable cause conference Oct. 4 on three charges of criminal sexual conduct, one charge of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault, three weapons charges, and domestic violence on March 1, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Another probable cause conference was set for Oct. 25 and he was asked to surrender his passport to Van Buren police. Personal bond is $10,000 and he is to have no contact with the victim.

William Oliver Wood

William Oliver Wood, 39, of Southgate, failed to appear for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 4 for a Van Buren Township case, along with three pre-trials for cases in Belleville. A bench warrant was put out for his arrest.

The Van Buren case was possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams on Oct. 26, 2019. The Belleville cases were driving while license suspended-II, unregistered vehicle, and no insurance, all on July 21, 2020.