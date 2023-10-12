Rep. Miller, Sen. Camilleri present ceremonial check for $11.8 million for bridge

On Oct. 2, State Rep. Reggie Miller and State Senator Darrin Camilleri presented a ceremonial check for $11.8 million to Van Buren Township to build a new Denton Road Bridge, noting as of Oct. 1, the check was good because the state budget now was in effect and the money was earmarked for the bridge.

Officials present for the check-passing were Sharon Peters, president of the Belleville Area-District Library Board; Linda Priest, library board secretary; John Juriga, library board member; Van Buren Township Trustee Bryon Kelley; Belleville Mayor Pro Tem Ken Voigt; Wayne County Director of Public Services Andrew Kandrevas (standing in for County Executive Warren Evans); Belleville Planning Commissioner Randy Priest, VBT Trustee Kevin Martin; VBT Director of Community Services Elizabeth Renaud; Haile Brown, representing Congresswoman Debbie Dingell; Wayne County Director of Engineering Sami Khaldi; and Kathleen Springer.

Rep. Miller said they really have to thank President Joe Biden, since the funds are “Biden Bucks.” Plans call for bids to go out in May and the present bridge to be demolished at the end of 2024. VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara said divers will be out looking for the fresh water mussels on Oct. 3 and if they are not found, work will proceed. If they are found, it will have to be moved and that will take time.