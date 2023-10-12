VBT cuts ribbon on new link of Iron Belle Trail

Section B of the Iron Belle Trail links the trail from Section A in Washtenaw County on Rawsonville Road to Van Buren Park. A ribbon was cut for the new link on Oct. 9 by Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara, with the help of Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, State Rep. Reggie Miller, members of the township board, and representatives of the DTE Foundation and Michigan Trails Fund, among others.

Dingell said 71% of Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail, that is 2,000 miles long between Belle Isle and Ironwood, is complete.