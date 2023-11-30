Court Watching

Jeffrey Byron Lominac

Jeffrey Byron Lominac, 58, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned by 34th District Court Magistrate Al Hindman on Nov. 8 while in custody of Sumpter Township police. He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and felony firearm on Nov. 7 in Sumpter Township.

His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 22 and then adjourned to Dec. 20. His bond is $5,000/10%. He is ordered not to possess weapons and to have no contact with the protected party.

Garry Decastro Scott

Garry Decastro Scott, 60, of Ypsilanti is charged with operating while intoxicated-third and driving while license suspended-second in Van Buren Township on March 5, 2022. At his probable cause conference on Nov. 22, his preliminary exam was set for Jan. 3.

Dennis Michael House

Dennis Michael House, 68, of New Boston, is charged with operating while intoxicated-third and blood alcohol content of .17 or more on Oct. 9, 2021 in Sumpter Township. He was arraigned Nov. 11 out-county and personal bond set at $10,000. His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 22, and then adjourned to Dec. 20.

Daniel Keron Seals

Daniel Keron Seals of Clinton, MI, was video-arraigned in custody at the Van Buren Township police lockup on Sept. 20, on a charge of retail fraud – first degree at Meijer on Sept. 18. He is a habitual offender-4th degree. Surety bond of $1,250 was posted through a bail bondsman. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 11 and a live preliminary exam for Nov. 15.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of retail fraud and was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview in the probation department on Nov. 30.

Ayden Tyeler Clark

Ayden Tyeler Clark, 29, of Van Buren Township is charged with possession of methamphetamine/Ecstasy on Dec. 30, 2021 in the city of Belleville. He was arraigned on Sept. 20 and scheduled for his probable cause conference on Nov. 1, later adjourned to Nov. 15 and then to Dec. 6. Personal bond is $2,000.

Tiana Marie Lewis

Tiana Marie Lewis, 41, of Van Buren Township, was charged with operating with blood alcohol content of .17 or more and operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 16 years of age on Feb. 15 in the city of Belleville.

She was present for her remote arraignment/pretrial on Nov. 15 and a remote pretrial set for Dec. 6. Personal bond is $10,000.

Devon Juwan Thompson

Devon Juwan Thompson, 28, of Ypsilanti, was present before Judge Oakley on Sept. 20 for his final pretrial on a charge of assault or assault and battery on July 1 in the city of Belleville. The complaining victim had to appear and did. Final pretrial was set for Nov. 8. On Sept. 20, the defendant was in the Washtenaw County Jail. On Nov. 22, the charge was set for review on Jan. 3.