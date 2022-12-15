Correction: City Councilwoman Bates didn’t have COVID

Belleville City Councilwoman Kelly Bates did not contract COVID, despite a report in a front-page story in the Dec. 8 Independent. Councilwoman Bates said she was absent from the Dec. 5 council meeting because of a death in the family and it was not due to COVID. She said she has never had COVID.
We regret the misunderstanding that led to the false report and apologize for the mistake.
