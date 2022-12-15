Men’s Club, Savage Honor Guard give checks to VFW Post #4344

St. Anthony’s Men’s Club raised and matched money in the amount of $3,000 and presented it to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4344 at its Nov. 28 meeting. Presenting the check were club members Leonard Szweda and Pete Pitzen. Pitzen also belongs to the post.

Also at that meeting Savage Elementary School’s Honor Guard presented a $200 check to the VFW. The money was raised from donations selling poppies. Presenting the check were Savage Principal Lisa Preuss, Calhen Koweck, John Meirmadis, and Aiden Allred.