Retiring the flag

On Nov. 5, Cub Scout Pack 793 held a Flag Retirement Ceremony in honor of Veterans Day. The Pack was assisted by Boy Scout Troop 793. Both groups are chartered by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4434 and they hold their meetings at the post on Bemis Road in Van Buren Township.

The older scouts gave a demonstration on how to properly fold the American flag. The Cubs practiced folding flags that were later retired in fire that night. If you are interested in scouting go to beascout.org to find out how to join.