Van Buren Public Schools bond passes by 46 votes

Although the $77 million bond proposal of the Van Buren Public Schools on the Nov. 4 ballot was turned down overall by Wayne County voters in Belleville, Van Buren Township, Sumpter Township, and Canton Township, it was a winner in Precinct 8 in Washtenaw County and that nudged it over the winning line.

The Wayne County Election Office reported that countywide there were 3,549 yes votes and 3,678 no votes on the proposal, a turnout of 18.79%.

The Washtenaw County Election Office reported that Precinct 8 in Ypsilanti Township, the only precinct in Washtenaw in the Van Buren school district, had yes votes of 395 and no votes of 220.

That made the school district’s grand total 3,944 yes votes and 3,898 no votes. The bond won by 46 votes.

In Belleville, which has 3,508 registered voters in its only precinct, turnout was 16.99%. There were 319 yes votes and 274 no votes.

In Sumpter Township:

• Precinct 3, has 2,520 registered voters and there was turnout of 14.84%. There were 117 yes votes and 237 no votes.

• Precinct 4, has 2,124 registered voters, with turnout of 18.27%. There were 110 yes votes and 277 no votes.

In Van Buren Township:

• Precinct 1 has 4,153 registered voters with turnout of 15.17% and 353 yes votes and 277 no votes.

• Precinct 2, had 4,052 registered voters, with turnout of 24.83% and 458 yes votes and 548 no votes.

• Precinct 3 has 3,894 registered voters, with turnout of 18.77% and 382 yes votes and 349 no votes.

• Precinct 4 has 4,087 registered voters with 16.12% turnout and 359 yes votes and 298 no votes.

• Precinct 5 has 3,799 registered voters with 15.56% turnout and 339 yes votes and 250 no votes.

• Precinct 6 has 3,978 registered voters with 21.52% turnout and 440 yes votes and 416 no votes.

In Canton Township:

• Precinct 1,2 has 3,746 registered voters with 18.60% turnout and 350 yes votes and 347 no votes.

• Precinct 3 has 2,662 registered voters, with 26.56% turnout and 322 yes votes and 385 no votes.

In Ypsilanti Township:

• Precinct 8 has 4,793 registered voters, with 12.83% turnout and 395 yes votes and 220 no votes.