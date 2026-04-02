City council meets Jasper who is trained as ‘Canine for Christ’

Dell and Janet Deaton brought their therapy dog Jasper to the March 16 meeting of the Belleville City Council at its new city hall at 330 Charles St.

They introduced Jasper who was adopted from Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue and then trained for therapy. When wearing his Canines for Christ vest he comforts people in schools and hospitals. When the vest is off, he is just a dog, said Janet, who runs the Dogs by Janet service.

Janet said they saw a dog named “Levi” in the Aug. 15, 2024 edition of the Independent in the FMAR column. They fell in love with him, brought him home, renamed him Jasper, and trained him for therapy.