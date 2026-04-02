Tianna Pearse, Gregory Smith marry in March 20 ceremony

Dusty and Karla Pearse, along with proud grandparents Sonny and Rosie Hall, announce the marriage of their daughter/granddaughter Tianna Pearse to Gregory Smith.

Tianna and Greg were united in marriage on March 20 in a winter wonderland ceremony in Livonia surrounded by family and close friends. A native of Belleville, Tianna celebrated her special day alongside many who are from or still reside in her hometown.

The bridal party consisted of Michelle Meadows, Christina Bossick, Shauna McCall, Khloe Moore, and Audrey Smith. Groomsmen were Freddy Tondreau, Danny Sveller, Mike Feltner, and Wyatt Smith. Sara Rochon officiated.

Adding a unique touch to the ceremony, Tianna’s grandparents Sonny and Rosie Hall, served as the flower girl and ring bearer — making the day even more meaningful and memorable for all in attendance.

Following the wedding, Tianna and Greg celebrated their honeymoon in Punta Canta. They reside in Novi.