City Council approves putting unpaid water bills on property taxes

No concerned citizen was present for the Feb. 20 Belleville City Council public hearing on a special assessment roll to add delinquent utility bills to the summer 2024 tax bills.

It is expected that $127,887.69 can be added to the property tax roll.

The city council meeting had been moved to the Belleville Area District Library because of the state’s new Early Voting process that required the council chambers to be used as the location of the voting equipment.

City Manager Jason Smith said although the public hearing had been posted as being at city hall, the change of location was posted on the door at city hall and the change wouldn’t be a problem.

The council confirmed the special assessment roll of delinquent utility bills, which will be placed on the summer tax roll unless paid.

The list of unpaid water bills included at the top, $41,416.67 for 745 E. Huron River Dr., the Loza Lane mobile home park, and at the bottom, $5 at 143 E. Huron River Dr.

Council members asked if the city could send each a letter explaining what is happening and remove those who pay from the property tax and Smith said that would work.

Assistant City Manager Steve Jones said resources are available to those who need help and information is given out at the counter at city hall.

City Manager Smith said help was available that would be included in the letter.

“There’s no water cutoff,” said Councilman Randy Priest. “They are put on the tax roll, but they still have water.” He wanted confirmation that residents will still have water, which he said is necessary for survival.

Smith said the procedure is to hold a public hearing, council authorizes to add to the summer tax, letter goes out, and they have the ability to pay.

Mayor Ken Voigt said, it goes on the taxes and if they pay the property tax and not the water bill, the property can be sold for back taxes.

The water bill goes to the owner of the property plus the late fee.

Jones said it is not a surprise, because bills are sent out ad nausem, and this would be for at minimum of six months past due.

Discussed by the council was the idea of water cutoffs and Smith suggested cutoffs after one billing cycle past due. He said under COVID the city stopped cutoffs. He asked what was the policy the council wanted: one cycle past due, two cycles past due?

Nothing has been done for three to four years, he said.

Jones said the city offered a payment plan, but if you missed a payment you forfeited the plan.

Smith said 120 days is two billing cycles.

Councilman Jeremiah Beebe said the problem with water bills is that some people live paycheck to paycheck.

Smith said the city is trying to have a more accurate water-billing system. He said one of the city’s churches ended up with a $45,000 bill and the city investigated and fixed it.

He said he would check with colleagues in other communities on policies.

He said $25 has been the reconnect fee.

Mayor Voigt asked Smith to come back with a recommendation.

“Everyone else is paying their bills,” said Mayor Voigt, adding $125,000 for a small community is a lot. “We want to make it fair. People need water to live, but you need to pay something.”

Smith said the city gets the water bill from the Detroit Utilities Water Authority and those not paying are being subsidized by those that do.

Councilman Priest said there needs to be a program for poor people and Jones said the city gives information and several have qualified for a Wayne County program and the city gets checks on them.

Smith said there are a lot of different programs available and he’ll put them together to discuss at the second meeting in March.

Councilman Beebe said it should be at least two cycles before the city gets aggressive. He said if the landlord doesn’t pay, the cutoff notice should be posted on the door for the tenant.

Smith said that would be a landlord-tenant issue and the rent could be put in escrow.

Jones said they could put the door hanger tag on the door a few days before shutoff and give the tenant time to call the property owner.

Councilman Beebe said to have the whole trailer park shut off would be a train wreck.

Fire Chief 2 Chris Zweng said property he used to own on Church Street is on the list and it is now owned by the church next door and rented. He said the church doesn’t have a clue that $2,000 will be added to its tax bill.

Mayor Voigt pointed out there are quite a few rentals in the city.

He asked Smith to come back in a month with a recommendation.

In other action at the 93-minute meeting at the library, the council:

• Tried out its first consent agenda, by which several items were approved without comment on one motion: Minutes of Feb. 5, accounts payable and departmental expenditures, MMRMA monthly acknowledgement, January police department stats, and Egan’s Pub Car Show, from 6-8 p.m., on Mondays, June 3 to Sept. 30;

• Approved representatives to the Downriver Utility Wastewater Authority, with Department of Public Services Director Rick Rutherford as primary and City Manager Jason Smith as secondary;

• Approved the police chief’s contract at $90,000 annual salary that had been removed from the last agenda to wait for a full council;

• Discussed a proposed Priority Waste Curbside Junk Pickup Day and decided the city couldn’t afford it at this time. It was noted that people can already call for pickup of large items;

• Approved signing of the Category B Grant;

• Received the 2023 annual police report;

• Discussed the complaints about food trucks and noted there is nothing on the city’s books on the issue. Mayor Voigt asked Smith to check with the Michigan Municipal League for a model ordinance. There have been complaints from a restaurant about one near it, plus complaints on loud generators and flashing lights. “We should have some rule,” Beebe said;

• Heard Smith report on proposals for funds he has made to State Senator Darrin Camilleri’s office; proposal to Council of Western Wayne for funds for police radios for reserve officers; a proposal to SEMCOG for a pedestrian safety grant; plans to meet with a grant writer the next day; asked State Rep. Reggie Millier for a grant for lake bank stabilization at Horizon Park; obtaining software for the DPS to catch work orders that slipped through the cracks; interviewing five people out of 82 who applied for Steven Adams’ DPS job for when he retires in May; and reported now using Bidnet-MI a purchasing network for Requests for Proposals;

• Was reminded that there will be a Michigan Municipal League training session at 6 p.m. on March 4 before the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.; and

• Learned the veterans banners that had hung on lamp poles in the city are available for pick up at city hall. Mayor Voigt said some have been lost.