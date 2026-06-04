Court Watching: Jaizon Brooks arrested again

Jaizon Amir Brooks of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody on May 22 at 34th District Court on a charge of malicious destruction of personal property, $1,000-$20,000 on May 21 in Van Buren Township. His personal bond was set at $5,000. His probable cause conference was set for June 2 and his preliminary exam for June 9. He is not to be released without a GPS tether.

The defendant also had been sentenced on May 15, to original charges of assault with intent to do bodily harm less than murder / strangulation, assaulting a police officer, and domestic violence/assault of a pregnant individual-2nd offense notice on Feb. 28, 2026 in Romulus. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of police officer assault and guilty to domestic violence and the first assault charge was dismissed by the party.

He was sentenced to a fine of $1,365, eight days on the work program and 18 months of probation and tethers for alcohol and GPS were removed.