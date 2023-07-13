BHS Choirs & Friends Reunion to have two sessions on July 22

Saturday, July 22, is a big day for anyone who had anything to do with the Belleville High School Choir or shows or band over the years.

All choir members, members of shows, bands, crews, sets, managers, instructors, directors, fans, and others are invited.

There will be a performance by alumni at the BHS Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome and donations will be accepted.

This will be followed by a dinner with additional performances from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Belleville Yacht Club.

If you are interested, more information is available at the website at: https://myevent.com/bhschoirsandfriendsreuniin or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/50761778959 .