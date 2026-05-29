Rotary Foundation donates $20,000 to food closet

On April 28, the Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation presented a grant of $20,000 to Marilyn Wood of the Emergency Food Closet at the Belleville First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St., Belleville. The grant will help sustain the Emergency Food Closet through the end of 2026.

David Parrott, president of the board of directors of the Rotary Foundation, said the foundation is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes, and for making distributions to tax-exempt organizations primarily in the tri-community area for such purposes. Grant applications can be found on the Belleville Rotary Club’s website.