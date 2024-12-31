Charges dismissed against slaughter business in Sumpter

Hussain Saleh Al-Boudy, 55, of Sumpter Township was charged with two counts of violation of technical requirements on Aug. 15 concerning his slaughter business in Sumpter Township.

He was present at 34th District Court for his arraignment pre-trial in person before Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley on Sept. 10.

Prosecutor Robert Young, who is the Sumpter Township attorney, asked the judge if he could speak to the defense attorney first before the case went before the judge and they left the courtroom together.

Later, defense attorney Joshua Lee Hadley told the judge they agreed to adjourn the case until 8:30 a.m., Oct. 21, for a remote arraignment/pretrial by zoom before Judge Oakley.

On Oct. 21, the case was adjourned until Dec. 10 for a clean up.

On Dec. 10 a pretrial was held and Prosecutor Young made a motion to dismiss the charges and they were dismissed. Case closed.

Al-Boudy is the person neighbors have complained to the township board about for his slaughtering of animals in the Agriculture-zoned area which includes their homes. They told the board of the odors the slaughtering produces during the hot summer months, the sounds of screaming animals, and dealing with animals that escape the slaughter.

Neighbors report the slaughtering business and sale of meat from the site continues.