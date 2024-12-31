Atchinson Ford holds Christmas food drive for food closet

Medina Atchinson and Luke Simon delivered 700 food items on Dec. 23 to the Emergency Food Closet at Belleville First United Church, 417 Charles St.

Atchinson Ford, at 9800 Belleville Rd., held a Christmas Food Drive from Nov. 29 through Dec. 20. Everyone who donated a food item received a raffle ticket.

Kathleen Springer won the top prize for a PS5 SLIM (DISC). Other prize winners who won an oil change from Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center were Mason Pryor, Luke Coogan, Scott Tasker, Evan Chang, Tim Parrish, Donna Hague, Lori Matelski, Janice Mitchell, and Jay Rohrback.

Sixteen volunteers greeted the delivery at the church and were ready to sort, date check, and shelve the food. Many hands accomplished the task in an hour’s time, said food closet director Marilyn Wood.