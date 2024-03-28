Brothers James Farr, Kenneth Farr both made Eagle Scout rank

James Harley Farr and Kenneth Raymond Farr are Van Buren Township brothers who both made the highest rank in Boy Scouting, the Eagle rank.

James earned his Eagle rank on March 8, 2023 with Boy Scout Troop #231 which meets at Trinity Episcopal Church on Belleville Road. He is a graduate of Belleville High School, class of 2023, and at this time he plans to go into auto mechanics.

Kenneth earned his Eagle rank on March 9, 2024, with Boy Scout Troop #793 which meets at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Bemis Road. He is a student at Belleville High School and will soon graduate with the class of 2024. He plans to seek more schooling in Culinary Arts – Butcher.

Parents are Kevin and Sarah Farr of Van Buren Township. Grandparents are Jim and Kathy Farr of Sumpter Township and Lillian Cole and the late Kenneth T. Cole of Canton Township.

The parents said that many people don’t know that to reach this rank a scout must do a service project.

“With that being said, we would like to give out a big, huge thank you to the Huron Sportsman Association in New Boston and president John Lyp for working with James on his project and another big, huge thank you to the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education and Tracy Bryant, principal of Rawsonville Elementary School, for working with Kenneth on his project,” they said.